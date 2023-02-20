'Operation Seal': Over 6K vehicles checked, 366 violators challaned in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

The police on Sunday checked over 6,000 vehicles and issued challans to 366 violators during a special operation under which check-points were put up at 131 entry and exit points of 10 inter-state border districts, officials said.

Nakas in 10 districts

Police teams seized 70-kg poppy husk, one-kg charas, 110-gram heroin and Rs 1 lakh cash during the operation

The police also impounded 32 vehicles, they said.

Aimed at checking all the vehicles entering the border state, the ‘Operation Seal’ was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

“Nakas, involving 1,600 police personnel, were set up under the supervision of inspectors/DSPs at all the 131 entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana,” an official statement said.

The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

In the synchronised operation conducted between 8 am to 2 pm, all the SSPs were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower to seal border points under the supervision of gazetted officers/SHOs.

Giving details, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the objective of the operation was to keep a check on drug trafficking and illicit liquor smuggling, besides movement of gangsters and anti-social elements in the state.

The ADGP said during the operation, a thorough search of “suspected” vehicles and persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the public. “We had strictly instructed all the personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner,” he said.

In the Dera Bassi sub-division, the police stopped and checked 286 vehicles at different check-points.

As many as 27 challans were issued for various offences and one vehicle was impounded. The police said it checked 200 suspicious persons.