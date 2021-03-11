Operation to rescue a-year-and-a-half-old boy who fell into drain in Punjab continues

Kapurthala, August 10
A 29-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday was leading a rescue operation to locate a boy who fell into a drain here, officials said on Wednesday.
The rescue operation has been going on for the past 20 hours but the one-and-a-half-year-old boy could not be taken out of the drain, they said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said the rescue teams have searched the drain and removed garbage from it but so far the child could not be traced.
He said the operation will continue till the boy is taken out of the drain.
The incident took place on Tuesday when Abhilash, son of migrants Surjit and Munisha, along with his four-year-old sister, was crossing the drain (nullah) by walking over a half-foot-wide cemented pole kept over it.
The child slipped and fell into the choked drain, police said.
His sister raised an alarm following which people from surrounding areas gathered to locate the child, they added.
On Tuesday evening, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal requisitioned a team of the NDRF from Bathinda to carry out the rescue operation.
Earlier, JCB machines and workers of the municipal corporation, who clean sewers, were pressed into service to rescue the boy from the slush of the nullah, police said.
Later, heavy machinery was also deployed to break concrete slabs on sewage to rescue the child, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...