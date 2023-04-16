Opium racket busted

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 15
The police have busted national-level opium supply chain by arresting the kingpin from Dimapur in Nagaland.
The accused has been identified as Ram Raj Thakur. Cops also seized 10 kg of opium from him.
“The income generated from smuggling may have been used for anti-national activities,” said Dr Ravjot Grewal, SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib.
She said on April 5, the Badali Ala Singh police had arrested Sanjay Kumar at a check-post and recovered 7 kg of opium from him, which he was going to supply in the district. She said during interrogation, he gave inputs about the supply of opium from North-Eastern states, particularly Manipur and Nagaland, where it is cultivated.
