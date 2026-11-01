Opposition betrayed Punjabis for decades, says CM Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday tore into the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP and the Congress, alleging that the traditional parties had looted Punjab and betrayed its people, while asserting that the AAP government’s record of development, employment generation and clean governance would earn it another mandate.

During a lok milni at Moran village in the Dirba segment of Sangrur, the CM took aim at the Akali Dal’s eagerness to forge an alliance with the BJP, recalling the deaths of 750 farmers during the farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders and warning that any such political reunion would face the verdict of Punjab’s people.

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He asserted that the people’s trust and support remained his government’s greatest strength and reiterated his commitment to restoring Punjab’s glory as “Rangla Punjab”.

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Mann said, “Unlike the traditional parties that indulged in loot and plunder, our government’s objective is clean governance and the progress of Punjab. Our honest intentions are reflected in the work being carried out across the state. Roads are being constructed, schools are being transformed, sewerage facilities are being strengthened and essential infrastructure is reaching villages.”

He said, “We are not merely making announcements; we are delivering on our commitments. The people’s money belongs to the people, and every penny of the state exchequer is being judiciously utilised for their welfare.”

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“The BJP, Congress and Akali Dal cannot be trusted because they have only exploited Punjab for their political interests. They had decades to address the problems of the people, but their governments were more concerned about power and vested interests. The people of Punjab have not forgotten their record and will hold them accountable for what they have done to the state,” he said.

“The Akali Dal is eager to join hands with the BJP, the same party that was in power at the Centre when farmers were protesting against the three contentious farm laws at Delhi’s borders. As many as 750 farmers lost their lives during this historic agitation. It is unfortunate that a party which claims to represent the interests of Punjab’s farmers is now keen to align with the BJP,” Mann added.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to rural development, he said grants were being provided to villages to undertake essential infrastructure projects. “The AAP government is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life in villages. Development should not remain confined to cities; every village deserves better roads, schools, sewerage facilities, playgrounds and other basic amenities. The Rs 51 lakh grant being provided for development works at Moran village is part of our commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and ensuring balanced development across Punjab,” he said.

Citing the improvement in NEET results, the CM said the performance of government school students reflected the impact of the education reforms undertaken by his government. “In 2021, only 80 students from government schools cleared the NEET examination. In 2026, this number jumped to 882. This is the difference that focused investment and sincere efforts in education can make,” he said.