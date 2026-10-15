Opposition leaders back Punjab bandh call, demand justice for anti-drug activist

The Opposition leaders today rallied behind the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed by a chemist in Mansa, demanding justice and supporting a Punjab bandh call for Thursday issued by his father and an action committee.

Some protesters also described Jhota as a “shaheed” (martyr), praising his fight against drug abuse.

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Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi attended the protest and appealed to Punjabis to unite to protect the state’s youth and future. Endorsing the family’s call, he accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to address the crisis.

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Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh also joined the protest, expressing solidarity with the family and those seeking justice. He alleged that drug trafficking was flourishing under the alleged patronage of political leaders and sections of the police, accusing the state government of failing to take effective action against traffickers.

Former Punjab Congress head Amrinder Singh Raja Warring described Jhota as a warrior who fought to save younger generations from drugs. Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, he said the activist’s death had shaken everyone who wanted a drug-free Punjab. Warring also questioned the government’s failure to protect those campaigning against drugs, vowing that Jhota’s anti-drug mission would continue.

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Former minister Vijay Inder Singla termed Jhota’s murder an attack on the soul of Punjab.

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Tarsem Singh, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, praised Jhota’s father for continuing his fight against the drug menace despite the family’s loss. He expressed support for the demand for justice.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that Punjab had fallen under the influence of the drug mafia and demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over the law and order situation. He backed the bandh call and sought a CBI investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the killing, including claims of delay in facilitating medical assistance.

Bathinda SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also expressed condolences to Jhota’s mother through a video call, criticised the government over the suffering of families affected by the drug crisis.

Veteran SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder participated in the protest.

BSP Punjab chief Avtar Singh Karimpuri participated in the protest, shared grief and urged Punjabis to unite against the drug mafia.

Various farmer and Nihang organisations have also supported the bandh call. Besides, the Muslim Front Punjab has also supported the bandh.