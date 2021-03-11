Opposition looks to target govt on singer's murder

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 11

With lakhs of followers on the social media and fans across the globe, the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala seems to be emerging as a major factor in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

No justification Youngsters feel singer was murdered after the government withdrew his security. We have not heard any convincing justification from it. An IELTS institute student WIll Impact polling Youngsters are angered at the AAP govt’s role. They should register their ire against the dispensation during polling. — Rana Gurmit Sodhi, BJP bypoll incharge Using it for votes As political opponents have nothing substantial against the govt, they are trying to exploit the murder for votes. — Barinder Kumar Goyal, lehra’s AAP MLA

Apart from various Opposition parties, youngsters continue to vent their anger against the AAP government, which they blame for the murder despite action by the Punjab Police to arrest the killers.

Many celebrated the singer’s birthday by cutting the cake on Saturday, while others vowed to intensify their social media campaign to push for the killers’ arrest.

“While the Punjab Police claim to have intensified steps to nab suspects, there is feeling among youngsters that Moosewala was murdered after the state withdrew his security. We have not heard any convincing justification for the withdrawal of security,” said a girl student of a local IELTS institute after cutting the cake to celebrate the singer’s birthday.

Many other youngsters echoed similar sentiments. “We have decided to keep posting messages on the social media, pushing for killers’ arrest. The state may offer its clarifications, but the fact is we have lost a legend,” said another youngster.

Opposition parties are also looking to keep the issue alive. BJP election incharge of bypoll Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said it was a serious matter and AAP leaders would find it hard to come up with a convincing reply.

“Youngsters are angered at the state government’s role and it has become a major poll issue. They should register their ire against the government by pressing the EVM button during polling,” said Sodhi.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the state government had failed to fulfil its duty in arresting the accused. “Had Moosewala been alive today, we would have been celebrating his birthday. Even over 10 days after the murder, we do not have any hope of justice from the government,” he added.