Opposition lying over paper leaks in state, says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media in-charge Baltej Pannu today said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were levelling baseless allegations against the AAP government on the issue of paper leaks in Punjab.

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While lakhs of students were seeking accountability from the Centre over multiple paper leaks, the BJP and Congress were attempting to mislead people by spreading misinformation about Punjab, he said.

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“Not a single recruitment examination paper has leaked in Punjab during the tenure of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The incident reported in Faridkot was not a paper leak but a case of unfair means of cheating through electronic gadgets. The candidate was caught red-handed at the examination centre and the police have initiated action in this regard,” Pannu said.

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“The Congress should answer for the paper leaks that occurred during its tenure. Over 90 papers got leaked under the BJP rule. More than 20 students have died by suicide. Yet, the BJP neither took timely action against those responsible nor made any effort to restore the confidence of the youth,” he said.