Oppn turns heat on govt after gangster's 'interview'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

As an interview of US-based gangster Goldy Brar has reportedly susrfaced after several reports of him being detained, opposition parties have turned the heat on the Bhagwant Mann-led government on the issue.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs or the Union Home Ministry should clarify on the issue of the arrest of Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

“Although CM Mann, while addressing a press conference in Gujarat, had confirmed Goldy Brar’s arrest, we have doubts because Mann has previously been caught lying on various issues. He has often issued statements or made promises that later turned out to be misleading or hollow,” said the LoP.

SAD Leader Bikram Majithia said, “What can be more damning? A scribe interviews dreaded gangster Brar whom the CM claims has been detained by US authorities. Goldy is not only roaming free but ordering murders at will. The CM owes an explanation to Punjabis.”

He said that Punjab DGP and Central Agencies were refraining from substantiating the claim of the Punjab CM.

BJP Leader Fateh Bajwa said the statement by the CM proved that AAP leaders could do anything for personal benefits. “To get votes in the Gujarat elections, they lied to the people of Punjab. The AAP is not only fooling people of Punjab, but deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father,” said Bajwa.