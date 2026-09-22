Opposition’s return to power in Punjab will put water rights at risk: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann warned that a return of traditional opposition parties to power would put Punjab’s welfare schemes, public institutions, and water rights at risk, asserting that their true priorities had already been exposed to the public.

Speaking during a ‘Lok Milni’ programme in Sansra village within the border constituency of Ajnala, CM Mann stated that the opposition would dismantle free electricity initiatives, free bus travel for women, and the Rs 1,000 Samman Rashi. He added that Mohalla Clinics and government schools would be deliberately weakened to favor private institutions.

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He asserted that the BJP intends to siphon Punjab’s water share to Haryana and Rajasthan while attempting to sever Chandigarh and Panjab University from Punjab. Meanwhile, he quipped that the Akali Dal has been reduced to hiring daily-wage workers just to fill its political rallies.

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Citing a recent slight, Mann noted, “On September 15, six states—Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi signed an agreement to advance the Kishau Multipurpose Project, yet Punjab was deliberately excluded. Agreements are forged between these regions, but Punjab is not even invited. Why is Punjab treated like an outsider when regional water resources are at stake?” He further criticized the BJP for attempting to dictate water distribution while keeping Punjab entirely out of discussions despite its massive historical contributions to the nation.

Slamming the Congress and SAD, Mann took direct aim at the former, “In Congress, everyone wants to become Chief Minister, but they should first count how many seats they actually have.” He said SAD’s political events have shrunk to a handful of attendees, showing that the public has rejected their brand of politics.