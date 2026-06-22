Opposing embankment, farmers remove survey pillars in Fazilka

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Harish Nadha, state vice-president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), who participated in the exercise, said the pillars were removed from various border villages falling between the Jalalabad and Fazilka segments. He said farmers would not allow any future demarcation or construction activity related to the proposed bundh.

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A large number of farmers gathered at the gurdwara in border village Noorshah, where an indefinite dharna by various farmer organisations and NGOs entered its 10th day today.

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According to reports, the Defence Ministry has proposed the construction of a bundh to strengthen border security.

Paramjit Singh, AAP leader and chairman of the Market Committee, who has been associated with the agitation, said border farmers already face natural and man-made challenges, including floods, war-like situations, cross-border infiltration and cultivation issues, arising from land located beyond the barbed-wire fence. He said the proposed bundh would further aggravate their problems and could limit their access to their fields.

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He expressed apprehension that the proposed alignment of the bundh could divide agricultural holdings and lead to waterlogging during floods, causing damage to farmland, health hazards and deterioration in living conditions. He pleaded that the bundh could be aligned with the Mauzam Chand Bhan drain near the proposed drain site.

During the 10-day agitation, leaders from across parties visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the farmers. Among those who visited were former BJP minister Surjit Kumar Jyani, Congress MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, AAP MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna and several SAD leaders.

The protesting farmers alleged that they were not consulted before the proposal was prepared. They also raised slogans against the Centre.

Harish Nadha said the removed “burjis” would be deposited at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, as these were government property. He maintained that the farmers were not taking the law into their own hands.

When contacted, Fazilka SDM Jugraj Singh Kahlon said the administration had tried to persuade the farmers, but they refused to relent.