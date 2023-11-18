Opposition: AAP hijacking projects launched by previous state govts

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, November 17

Even as the Punjab and Delhi Chief Ministers are slated to lay the foundation stone for a slew of development projects worth Rs 867 crore tomorrow at Hoshiarpur, Opposition parties have termed the exercise “a whitewashing of the previously-launched projects”.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang said projects worth Rs 867.68 crores will be launched. While the AAP leader spelt out the projects which are to be launched by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in the ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’, the Congress and the BJP have started taking a dig at the ruling party.

The Deputy Leader of Opposition Raj Kumar Chabbewal said: “The stone for the Armed Forces Preparatory Institute at Bajwara village had already been laid by former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in February 2021.”

He added: “The 12.75-acre land for the institute was donated by the family of our party leader Ambika Soni. The two CMs are just coming to give a fresh paint upon the project which was planned by our government in 2021.”

The BJP leaders have been claiming that the Rs 400-crore Government Medical College project in Hoshiarpur was a plan of the Centre.

“The Centre-funded project was announced in 2020. The state, on its own, won’t even have enough funds to execute it,” said BJP MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan.

Former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia said: “In any case, Kejriwal does not have the constitutional right to inaugurate a project being launched in Punjab. No supremo of any political party inaugurates development projects.”

Meanwhile, the leaders and block presidents of all the adjoining districts have been asked to ensure a good gathering by bringing in people in buses. Phagwara-based AAP leader Joginder Mann said: “I shall be bringing people in 50 buses tomorrow for the rally.”

