Opposition alleges manipulation of House proceedings

Chandigarh, March 22
The concluding day of the Budget session witnessed high drama on Wednesday when Congress MLA from Gurdaspur Barindermeet Singh Pahra during Question Hour rushed towards the watch and ward room near the entry to the House, alleging that a social media manager of AAP was manipulating the live coverage of the proceedings from a master control room there.
The MLA along with his party colleagues was staging a protest in the Well of the House against the disallowing of their adjournment motion on law and order.
Flagging pictures of social media manager Aniket Saxena, Pahra entered the watch and ward room to get hold of the media manager as the House was in progress. Phillaur MLA Vikarm Chaudhary also rushed towards the room to get hold of the manager, before he escaped.
LoP Partap Singh Bajwa said, “When the Congress MLAs were trying to get hold of social media manager, the treasury benches and the Speaker did not utter a word.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh
Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...
After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff
London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time
2 held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight
They are placed under arrest after the flight lands in Mumba...
Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess
Within rights to do so, says Sukhvinder Sukhu | Cites Uttara...