Opposition alleges manipulation of House proceedings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The concluding day of the Budget session witnessed high drama on Wednesday when Congress MLA from Gurdaspur Barindermeet Singh Pahra during Question Hour rushed towards the watch and ward room near the entry to the House, alleging that a social media manager of AAP was manipulating the live coverage of the proceedings from a master control room there.

The MLA along with his party colleagues was staging a protest in the Well of the House against the disallowing of their adjournment motion on law and order.

Flagging pictures of social media manager Aniket Saxena, Pahra entered the watch and ward room to get hold of the media manager as the House was in progress. Phillaur MLA Vikarm Chaudhary also rushed towards the room to get hold of the manager, before he escaped.

LoP Partap Singh Bajwa said, “When the Congress MLAs were trying to get hold of social media manager, the treasury benches and the Speaker did not utter a word.”