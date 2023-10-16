Opposition avoiding debate, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, October 15
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today slammed the leaders of Opposition for ‘running away from a debate scheduled for November 1 out of fear of being exposed for their misdeeds’.
The CM claimed that Opposition leaders were hand-in-glove with those who had ruined the state and so they were avoiding the debate. He said people of the state would never forgive these leaders for their sins against Punjab.
Mann said the debate would centre on the issue of who and how Punjab had been looted till now, nepotism, favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, trade, shopkeepers, Gurbani, robbing of river waters and others. He said these leaders had deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they were answerable to the people of state.
Govt gave 37,100 jobs in 18 months: Mann
CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the government had kept its promise of giving jobs to youth of the state, under which 37,100 jobs had been provided to them in just 18 months of tenure of the government
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...