Opposition avoiding debate, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today slammed the leaders of Opposition for ‘running away from a debate scheduled for November 1 out of fear of being exposed for their misdeeds’.

The CM claimed that Opposition leaders were hand-in-glove with those who had ruined the state and so they were avoiding the debate. He said people of the state would never forgive these leaders for their sins against Punjab.

Mann said the debate would centre on the issue of who and how Punjab had been looted till now, nepotism, favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, trade, shopkeepers, Gurbani, robbing of river waters and others. He said these leaders had deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they were answerable to the people of state.

Govt gave 37,100 jobs in 18 months: Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the government had kept its promise of giving jobs to youth of the state, under which 37,100 jobs had been provided to them in just 18 months of tenure of the government

