Opposition backs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s anti-corruption campaign

Chandigarh, January 13

After removing two Cabinet ministers whose names figured in corruption cases, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has underlined to the IAS and PCS officers that “no corrupt will be spared, be it a minister, a sentry or any of my relatives...every penny of public will be accounted for”.

Now, the state government has also got support from Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and senior BJP leader Sarwan Singh Channy, besides many other senior leaders and social organisations.

Earlier this week, the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) and revenue officers had proceeded on a mass leave after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Ludhiana Regional Transport Authority secretary Narinder Singh Dhaliwal. Even the IAS officers had also expressed discontent over an FIR registered by the VB against 2008-batch IAS officer Neelima.

Since the formation of the AAP government (April 2022-November 2022), the VB has registered 119 cases. As many as 180 accused have been arrested till the end of December 2022 and 64 FIRs have been registered on basis of complaints received on the CM anti-corruption action line.

Appreciating the government’s effort, Bajwa said, “How can officers get blanket protection against corruption? Various judgments clearly mention that there is no need to take prior sanction for investigating civil officials in forgery, misappropriation of funds and cheating cases.”

BJP leader Channy said, “Action against the corrupt should be supported.”

Former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh said, “Bureaucrats cannot be allowed to gang up and hold democracy to ransom. CM Mann’s tirade against corruption is a major initiative of the government that needs to be supported. We need to understand that Punjab has become poor not just because of fiscal mismanagement, but also due to politician-bureaucracy nexus.”

Moreover, numerous NGOs also came out in support of the state government.

Sources in the CM office said even after meeting Mann, the officers wanted to go ahead with their protest. At this juncture, the CM told that though he would look into specific cases, there was no question about other officers not reporting back to work.

