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Home / Punjab / Opposition continues to misuse Longowal’s name: Harpal Singh Cheema

Opposition continues to misuse Longowal’s name: Harpal Singh Cheema

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:50 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Harpal Singh Cheema pays tributes to Harchand Singh Longowal.
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Ahead of the 2027 Vidhan Sabha poll, the ruling AAP government, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal and its breakaway faction Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) held separate events to commemorate the 41st martyrdom anniversary of Harchand Singh Longowal at Longowal village in Sangrur.

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While the state government organised a blood donation camp on the occasion, the Akali factions held political rallies. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said 41 years ago, Harchand Singh Longowal had laid down his life for the peace and harmony of Punjab. “While the Opposition continues to misuse Longowal’s name, AAP is following the true path shown by him,” he said.

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During his address, Cheema said the state government had not made any attempt to suppress the voice of any journalist or media house. “Every citizen and media house has the right to express their views with complete freedom,” he said.

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Pb for Punjabis: Harsimrat

Senior SAD leader and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “Punjab is for Punjabis. You need to end the remote control rule from Delhi once and for all.” She said bringing peace and communal harmony and ending gangster culture and the drug menace would be their priority if the SAD comes to power in 2027.

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As Sukhbir could not attend the event due to medical reasons, she said the SAD chief would never be cowed down by cowards who had attacked him twice in gurdwaras. She urged Punjabis to get rid of divisive forces, which are looting the state.

‘Need to revive Panth’

The Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) held a show of strength at the grain market. Giani Harpreet Singh, chief of the Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), said Longowal dedicated his life to peace, communal unity and Panthic rights. “Today Punjab is going through a serious tragedy and multifaceted crisis. To get Punjab out of this crisis, it is necessary to strengthen not only the politics of power but also the theoretical, Panthic and pro-Punjab thinking.”

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