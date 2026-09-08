Opposition corners AAP govt over Punjab villager’s suicide, demands CM Mann, Cheema resign

The BJP on Tuesday demanded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation over the alleged suicide of a man, who was allegedly pressured by local AAP leaders to apologise for questioning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the drug menace in his village.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also demanded the resignation of Cheema and the lodging of an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to abetment of suicide.

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According to reports, a 47-year-old daily wager, identified as Gulzar Singh, a resident of Dirba in Sangrur district, died after consuming poison on Monday night after some local leaders of the ruling party allegedly pressured him to apologise for questioning Cheema during an event in the village on September 6.

“Gulzar Singh raised the issue of drug menace during Cheema's visit to his village. Singh told Cheema that his son takes chitta and urged the minister to take action on the supply of chitta,” Bhatia said.

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“After the minister left, an AAP leader, who is sarpanch of the village, visited Gulzar Singh's home and asked him to apologise to the minister for his remarks,” the BJP leader added.

Neither the ruling party nor the Punjab government has responded to the BJP's charge.

“When the protector turns the predator, he has no right to remain in office. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must immediately resign from his post,” Bhatia said.

Before Singh died at a hospital, he narrated the entire episode and took the names of those who threatened him for raising the drug issue before Cheema, the BJP spokesperson said, showing the video footage at the press conference.

“Cheema must also immediately resign,” Bhatia demanded. The BJP leader demanded that all those named by Singh in the video be booked for abetment of suicide under BNS.

“Since he (Gulzar Singh) belonged to a Scheduled Caste, action should also be taken against the accused persons under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Bhatia added.

The Congress also slammed the AAP government and demanded the sacking of the minister.

The opposition party claimed that Gulzar Singh's death showed the terrifying and utterly shameful face of the AAP government in Punjab.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the people are watching everything and every act of oppression and arrogance will have to be accounted for.

“The Terrifying and Utterly Shameful Face of the AAP Government in Punjab! Gulzar Singh, who expressed the agony of his son ruined by drugs (chitta) and openly questioned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema about the rampant sale of drugs, was forced to take his own life,” Ramesh alleged on X.

Singh was pressured to apologise for speaking the truth, the Congress leader claimed.

“In their arrogance of power, AAP leaders have forgotten that in a democracy, the people are supreme. It is shameful that the government, which came to power claiming to eradicate drugs completely, is now sacrificing those who dare to ask questions,” Ramesh said in his post in Hindi.

The deceased father had clearly stated that Cheema was responsible for his death, Ramesh said. “We believe that if the AAP government is not colluding with drug mafias, then the concerned minister should be immediately dismissed,” he said.

Just a few days ago, the Punjab Police tortured young Mohanjeet Sheron, who had protested against the drug issue at CM Bhagwant Mann's event, Ramesh claimed.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

A father, watching his family being destroyed as his son battled drug addiction, raised his voice and questioned @HarpalCheemaMLA He was subjected to such immense harassment and pressure that he ultimately attempted suicide,” Warring said in a post on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded justice for Gulzar Singh.

“Gulzar Singh of Dirba merely asked Harpal Cheema a question about the drug menace, and he was allegedly pushed to the point of taking his own life,” he alleged.

“He had questioned Harpal Cheema at a public gathering about his son's drug addiction and asked what was being done to eradicate drugs. After this, he was allegedly pushed to such a state that he was forced to consume Celphos,” said Majithia, naming a pesticide.

Gulzar was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur and then to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He was again taken to a hospital in Sangrur and finally shifted to a private hospital in Ludhiana where he died on Monday night.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide in the matter.