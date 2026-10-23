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Home / Punjab / Opposition defaming Punjab on drugs: Sanjay Singh

Opposition defaming Punjab on drugs: Sanjay Singh

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:40 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the BJP, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of running a campaign to defame Punjab by repeatedly raising issues of drugs and law and order. He said the parties had no moral right to question the AAP government over the drug menace, given their record in power.

Singh was in town to appear before a court in a defamation case filed by SAD leader Bikram Majithia. He recorded his statement under Section 313 of the CrPC. The case has been pending for nearly a decade, with the next hearing scheduled for November 11.

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He alleged that illegal drug trade had flourished during the previous SAD-BJP regime, while the Congress government also failed to tackle the problem. “I was in charge here from 2015 to 2017 and witnessed how Punjab was pushed into the drug trade. The BJP, SAD and Congress have no moral right to lecture us on drugs,” he said.

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