Opposition: In Punjab govt’s U-turn on panchayats’ dissolution, officers made scapegoat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The Congress leadership has demanded the resignation of CM Bhagwant Mann for murdering the grassroot democracy by dissolving panchayats.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa said, “The CM, who signed on the paper regarding dissolving panchayats has made two bureaucrats the scapegoat to protect himself. If the CM has any moral responsibility, he should resign.”

He said AAP had betrayed the mandate of the people by dissolving panchayats six months before their term was to end. The main issue was to control the Rs 1,000 crore lying for development works with panchayats.

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira said, “The suspension of two IAS officers for dissolving panchayats was a cowardly act by the CM. He is trying to shift the onus on the officers. Such decision are taken at the political level and not at the administrative level. The two officers should be reinstated and the CM should own the decision.”

