Opposition has started a 'sanjha morcha' against me: Bhagwant Mann

In a recorded video message on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the SAD, Congress and the BJP had started a "sanjha morcha" against him.

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Mann said, "They could not touch me politically, so they are trying to malign me on religious grounds."

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He said that just because they are unable to get the people of Punjab to warm up to them, the opposition parties are making baseless allegations against him of hurting religious sentiments.

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Mann said, “I am carrying on my work of public welfare activities and will continue to do so. They are maligning me. The man shown in the video is not me. The man does not resemble me. He neither stands like me nor walks in the same manner.”

“People have seen the video. I got hundreds of phone calls and video messages. They are convinced it was not me. Now they have realised that they released a fake video. We also got the video checked from independent labs which showed we were right.”

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He said, “The BJP threatened the lab owners we employed and forced them to say that we asked them to give the wrong reports. The public knows the truth. Let them decide. People have rejected them politically, so they are using all fraudulent means to run us down.”