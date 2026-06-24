DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Opposition has started a 'sanjha morcha' against me: Bhagwant Mann

Opposition has started a 'sanjha morcha' against me: Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab chief minister releases a video message

article_Author
Sanjeev Bariana
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:12 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bhagwant Mann. A video grab from Facebook/Bhagwant Mann
Advertisement

In a recorded video message on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the SAD, Congress and the BJP had started a "sanjha morcha" against him.

Advertisement

Mann said, "They could not touch me politically, so they are trying to malign me on religious grounds."

Advertisement

He said that just because they are unable to get the people of Punjab to warm up to them, the opposition parties are making baseless allegations against him of hurting religious sentiments.

Advertisement

Mann said, “I am carrying on my work of public welfare activities and will continue to do so. They are maligning me. The man shown in the video is not me. The man does not resemble me. He neither stands like me nor walks in the same manner.”

“People have seen the video. I got hundreds of phone calls and video messages. They are convinced it was not me. Now they have realised that they released a fake video. We also got the video checked from independent labs which showed we were right.”

Advertisement

He said, “The BJP threatened the lab owners we employed and forced them to say that we asked them to give the wrong reports. The public knows the truth. Let them decide. People have rejected them politically, so they are using all fraudulent means to run us down.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts