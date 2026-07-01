Opposition questions AAP over delay in MC president elections in 4 MCs in Ropar

More than a month after the municipal election results were declared on May 29, the AAP government is facing criticism from opposition parties over its decision to hold elections for the posts of presidents and vice-presidents only in the Ropar and Anandpur Sahib Municipal Councils, where the ruling party enjoys a clear majority, while delaying the process in the remaining urban local bodies of Ropar district.

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The Congress today alleged that the selective notification of elections has raised serious questions over the government's intentions, accusing it of buying time to engineer defections in municipal councils where AAP does not have the required numbers to elect its nominees.

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District Congress president Ashwani Sharma said that despite more than a month having elapsed since the civic poll results were declared, the government has not notified elections for the posts of presidents in Chamkaur Sahib, Morinda and Nangal Municipal Councils and the Kiratpur Sahib Nagar Panchayat.

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"The Congress has a clear majority in Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda municipal councils and emerged as the single largest party in Nangal Municipal Council. Instead of conducting elections simultaneously in all urban local bodies, the government has elected presidents only in Ropar and Anandpur Sahib where AAP has a majority. This raises serious questions about its intentions," Sharma said.

He alleged that the delay appeared to be a deliberate attempt to facilitate “horse-trading" and influence councillors before elections to the top civic posts are held.

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Responding to the criticism, Punjab Education and Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains rejected the Congress allegations, saying there was no reason to read political motives into the delay.

Bains said elections for the posts of presidents and vice-presidents of all the remaining municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Punjab would be conducted within the next 10 days.

"The Congress has lost the people's mandate in the majority of urban local bodies across the state and is trying to create an unnecessary controversy. Elections in all remaining municipal bodies will be held shortly," he said.

In Ropar Municipal Council, AAP last week installed Raju Satyal as MC president. AAP has swept the Anandpur Sahib Municipal Council, winning 11 of the 13 wards. The party installed Harjeet Singh Jeeta as presidents of Anandpur Sahib last week.

In Chamkaur Sahib Municipal Council, the Congress secured a majority by winning seven of the 13 wards, while AAP won three and independents claimed the remaining three. The elections for post of president in Chamkaur MC is yet to be notified.

The Congress performed even more strongly in Morinda Municipal Council, winning 10 of the 15 wards. Independents secured four seats while AAP managed only one. Here also the elections for the post of president are yet to be notified.

The Nangal Municipal Council produced a hung house after one of the district's most closely fought contests. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with eight seats, followed by AAP with seven, BJP with three and one independent councillor. The elections for the post of president in Nangal MC is yet to be notified.

In the Kiratpur Sahib Nagar Panchayat, independent candidates emerged as the largest group by winning six of the 11 wards, while AAP won four wards and the Shiromani Akali Dal secured one. The elections for the post of president in Kiratpur Sahib MC is also yet to be notified.