The Congress and BJP on Monday intensified their attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a CBI probe into alleged corruption involving an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) attached to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), with both Opposition parties demanding accountability and questioning the government’s handling of the matter.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh termed the development a major embarrassment for the AAP government, saying it punctured the party’s claims of “hardcore honesty” and corruption-free governance. He questioned why no FIR was registered despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) writing to the Punjab DGP on the issue and asked whether the government was reluctant to face an independent investigation.

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Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded Mann’s resignation, arguing that the High Court’s decision to seek an independent probe had raised serious questions about accountability within the CMO. Bajwa asked how such allegations could surface around the Chief Minister’s Office without the Chief Minister’s knowledge and said the CBI should be allowed to investigate without political or administrative interference.

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The Congress also appealed to officials to act strictly in accordance with the Constitution and law, free from political pressure, and maintained that the party would continue to press for an impartial investigation and accountability.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also welcomed the High Court’s order, calling it an exposure of the reality behind a government that claims “zero tolerance” for corruption. He said the Chief Minister had lost the moral right to continue in office and should resign immediately. Dhillon questioned why Punjab Police did not register an FIR despite repeated ED communications and asked why the government appeared reluctant to face scrutiny.

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Expressing confidence in a fair CBI inquiry, he said allegations linked to the CMO had damaged the government’s credibility. Dhillon urged the Punjab Government and Police to extend full cooperation to the CBI and provide all records required for the investigation within the timeline fixed by the court. He also widened the attack to the state’s law-and-order situation, alleging that even police personnel were not safe and citing recent criminal incidents as evidence of governance failures. Both Opposition parties said the probe must proceed transparently and without interference.