Opposition will scrap welfare schemes if voted to power in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday claimed that Opposition parties would discontinue the AAP government’s welfare initiatives if voted to power.

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Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was committed to “returning every rupee of public money to the people” through welfare and development programmes, adding that no pressure from political opponents could derail its pro-people agenda.

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“About 75 lakh women have already started receiving financial assistance from the state government,” he said.

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Addressing a gathering at Ek Sham Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam in Rajpura, Mann said the government’s priority was to ensure employment for every household, healthcare for the elderly and quality education for every child.

He also assured women who have not yet received the Sanman Rashi that they would receive payments from July after completing the required formalities.

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Taking a swipe at political rivals, Mann said: “If they are voted to power, they will discontinue all pro-people initiatives started by the AAP government.” The CM said Punjab’s social fabric remained strong because people celebrated all festivals together. “In Punjab, all festivals are celebrated collectively, whether it is Ram Navami, Gurpurab or Eid. This spirit has strengthened communal harmony, brotherhood and fraternity,” he said.

Mann said his government had consistently prioritised public welfare and convenience. He cited the closure of toll plazas as a major step in that direction.