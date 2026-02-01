Opposition’s collective outrage reflects their pro-drug mindset: AAP

Baltej Pannu, media incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the Opposition was rattled by the steps being taken by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government to make Punjab drug-free under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh”campaign.

He said the resentment against oath-taking ceremony of the village defence committees (VDCs) held at Killi Chahlan in Moga reflected pro-drug mindset of

the Opposition.

“Those who are talking about the government funds today, should also tell the people about ‘chitta’ being supplied in government vehicles. The public has not forgotten how the drug trade flourished under previous regimes,” he said.

Pannu added that the AAP government was spending the people’s money to eliminate drugs and save Punjab’s future, not to provide shelter to peddlers.