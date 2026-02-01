DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Opposition’s collective outrage reflects their pro-drug mindset: AAP

Opposition’s collective outrage reflects their pro-drug mindset: AAP

Yudh Nashian Virudh event in Moga

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People take part in Yudh Nashian Virudh event in Moga on Monday.
Advertisement

Baltej Pannu, media incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the Opposition was rattled by the steps being taken by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government to make Punjab drug-free under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh”campaign.

Advertisement

He said the resentment against oath-taking ceremony of the village defence committees (VDCs) held at Killi Chahlan in Moga reflected pro-drug mindset of

Advertisement

the Opposition.

Advertisement

“Those who are talking about the government funds today, should also tell the people about ‘chitta’ being supplied in government vehicles. The public has not forgotten how the drug trade flourished under previous regimes,” he said.

Pannu added that the AAP government was spending the people’s money to eliminate drugs and save Punjab’s future, not to provide shelter to peddlers.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts