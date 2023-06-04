Orchard relief case: Anticipatory bail plea of Ferozepur DC’s wife rejected

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 3

A Mohali court today dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Jasmeen Kaur, wife of Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman, property dealer Bhupinder Singh, wife Kulwinder Kaur and their daughter Manpreet Kaur in the alleged guava orchards compensation case in Bakarpur today.

The court pronounced, “The applicant is not entitled the benefit of anticipatory bail and thus bail application filed by Jasmeen Kaur being without merit is hereby dismissed.”

Jasmeen had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case registered under Sections 409, 420, 465, 466, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and the PCA Act at the Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad-1 at Mohali.

The applicant had pleaded that she had been falsely implicated in the case.