Order judicial probe into naib tehsildar recruitments: Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

All-India Kisan Congress chief and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday demanded a court-monitored Vigilance inquiry into the alleged recruitment scam of naib tehsildars.

Khaira said the arrest of five persons was not enough as they could just be the scapegoats. “The real culprits should be nailed. Such a level of connivance can’t be possible without the patronage of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC),” he alleged during an interaction with mediapersons.

Khaira said the candidates who allegedly paid Rs 22 lakh each need to be arrested. “Their details are with the PPSC. At least 10 of the candidates had reportedly failed in an exam held for the post of patwari,” he said.

The MLA demanded that all the recent recruitment exams conducted by the PPSC, including veterinary officers, buidling inspectors, assistant district attorneys and deputy district attorneys should also be probed.

“If probe is not ordered, no one can stop capable youth from going abroad,” he said, while mocking the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government, over its claim of zero corruption. He demanded that proper monitoring systems, including video recording of candidates and jammers, should be installed at examination centres.

Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, reiterated that a judicial probe should be announced to catch the big fish. He alleged that without the complicity of someone from the AAP government or a senior bureaucrat, such a well-planned scam seemed impractical. “The police often work under the pressure of ministers and MLAs of the incumbent government, therefore, an independent judicial probe should be conducted,” the LoP added.

