Order on former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu's bail reserved

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 7

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri on Wedneday reserved the order on the bail plea of former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu after hearing arguments in an alleged corruption case of transportation tender allotment till September 9. Ashu has been in custody since August 22.

The prosecution opposed the grant of bail to him with a plea that the probe was still at an initial stage and the accused could hamper it, if released. A lawyer representing the complainant alleged the threats were being extended to the complainant regarding which they had already moved an written application to authorities.

#bharat bhushan ashu