Organic cotton, khadi take centre stage at Nav-Trinjan Exhibition in Punjab

At a time when fast fashion and synthetic fibres are under global scrutiny, Punjab-based NGO Kheti Virasat Mission (KVM) is promoting a sustainable alternative through its nine-day Nav-Trinjan Organic Cotton and Handloom Khadi Exhibition and Sale at Jaito, being held from June 20 to 28 on the occasion of Kabir Jayanti.

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More than a fabric exhibition, the initiative seeks to rebuild the entire value chain—from PGS-India certified organic Non-BT desi cotton cultivation to handspun, handwoven khadi—while creating sustainable livelihoods for farmers, rural women, artisans and weavers across Punjab.

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Inspired by Punjab's traditional Trinjan gatherings, where women spun cotton and shared knowledge and culture, Nav-Trinjan aims to revive this heritage by placing women at the centre of textile production and rural regeneration.

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A key highlight is the Nav-Trinjan Bunkar Pathshala (Weaving School), where master artisans Shinder Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur are training young boys and girls from weaving families to preserve Punjab's fading handloom traditions. Several trainees have already become skilled weavers and are earning livelihoods.

The initiative, led by Rupsi Garg, Director of KVM's Rural Development and Heritage Conservation Division, has also earned CRAFTMARK certification, certifying the authenticity of its handmade products.

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The exhibition showcases organic cotton fabrics, handspun yarn, handwoven khadi, traditional khes, dupattas, stoles and naturally dyed textiles, with each product reflecting the contributions of the farmer, spinner, dyer and weaver behind it.