DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Organic cotton, khadi take centre stage at Nav-Trinjan Exhibition in Punjab

Organic cotton, khadi take centre stage at Nav-Trinjan Exhibition in Punjab

Kheti Virasat Mission’s nine-day event at Jaito promotes sustainable textiles, women-led livelihoods, indigenous cotton farming and traditional weaving

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Jaito (Faridkot), Updated At : 10:31 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nav-Trinjan exhibition showcases living model of “Gram Swaraj”, Women’s Empowerment.
Advertisement

At a time when fast fashion and synthetic fibres are under global scrutiny, Punjab-based NGO Kheti Virasat Mission (KVM) is promoting a sustainable alternative through its nine-day Nav-Trinjan Organic Cotton and Handloom Khadi Exhibition and Sale at Jaito, being held from June 20 to 28 on the occasion of Kabir Jayanti.

Advertisement

More than a fabric exhibition, the initiative seeks to rebuild the entire value chain—from PGS-India certified organic Non-BT desi cotton cultivation to handspun, handwoven khadi—while creating sustainable livelihoods for farmers, rural women, artisans and weavers across Punjab.

Advertisement

Inspired by Punjab's traditional Trinjan gatherings, where women spun cotton and shared knowledge and culture, Nav-Trinjan aims to revive this heritage by placing women at the centre of textile production and rural regeneration.

Advertisement

A key highlight is the Nav-Trinjan Bunkar Pathshala (Weaving School), where master artisans Shinder Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur are training young boys and girls from weaving families to preserve Punjab's fading handloom traditions. Several trainees have already become skilled weavers and are earning livelihoods.

The initiative, led by Rupsi Garg, Director of KVM's Rural Development and Heritage Conservation Division, has also earned CRAFTMARK certification, certifying the authenticity of its handmade products.

Advertisement

The exhibition showcases organic cotton fabrics, handspun yarn, handwoven khadi, traditional khes, dupattas, stoles and naturally dyed textiles, with each product reflecting the contributions of the farmer, spinner, dyer and weaver behind it.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts