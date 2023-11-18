Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Manjit Singh Sidhu, OSD to the Chief Minister, Punjab, has resigned.

Sources in the CMO said his resignation was received and accepted on Friday night.

He resigned citing health issues.

Sidhu was not available for comment.

He was among the closest friends of CM Bhagwant Mann. His appointment, however, was much delayed and he was appointed OSD only in January this year.