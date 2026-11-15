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Home / Punjab / OTS scheme has exposed AAP’s free electricity claims: Akalis

OTS scheme has exposed AAP’s free electricity claims: Akalis

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday questioned the Punjab Government’s much-publicised free electricity scheme, alleging that the newly announced one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic consumers had exposed discrepancies in AAP’s claims about providing free power.

The Punjab Government on Friday announced a one-time settlement scheme for domestic electricity consumers, offering a 100 per cent waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding power bills up to March 31, 2026. The scheme covers outstanding dues of approximately Rs 2,516 crore, including Rs 518 crore in penalties and interest, which will be waived by the state government. Around 24.86 lakh consumers are expected to benefit from the scheme. The SAD questioned how nearly 25 lakh domestic consumers had accumulated such large dues.

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