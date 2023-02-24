Our wards were pushed into world of crime, claim kin of slain gangsters

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Feb 23

The post-mortem examination of the three gangsters, killed in a police encounter yesterday at Bassi Pathana, was conducted at the Civil Hospital here in the presence of the family members of the deceased. The bodies of the deceased were kept at the hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, AIG (AGTF) Sandeep Goel and DSP Bikram Brar, along with police officials, visited the Civil Hospital today to inquire about the health of Sub-Inspector Gurpeet Singh and Constable Sukhraj Singh, who were injured in the cross firing yesterday. They also met family members of the police personnel and assured full support and best treatment for them.

DSP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh said after recording the statements of the family members of the gangsters, the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted by a board of doctors that was duly video graphed in the presence of the Duty Magistrate as per the settled norms.

The DSP said the three gangsters had been identified as Tejinder Singh, alias Teja, a resident of Mehatpur village under the jurisdiction of the Balachaur police station, Harpreet Singh, alias Peeta, a resident of Dhesian village in Jalandhar (rural) and Vijay Sahota, alias Mani, a resident of Rahon in Nawanshahr.

The father and the brother of Vijay Sahota, one of the gangsters said he had reaped the harvest of his misdeeds and they don’t regret it. They alleged that Sahota was pushed into the world of crime by a former Nawanshahr MLA as he was supporting a gang of drug smugglers, who had a tiff with their son and injured him badly. When the police refused to act against peddlers, Sahota became a gangster and they didn’t know anything about his activities for the last three months.

Gangster Tejinder Singh’s mother also regretted the death of her son, who was pushed into the world of crime. She had a word of caution for the youth to beware of nefarious activities because the outcome was shocking.

While talking to the media, AIG (AGTF) Sandeep Goel said they had come to inquire about the health of the police personnel undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

He said the main accused Teja was facing 34 cases under various sections, including four of murder under Section 302, IPC. He said Teja was already convicted for murder in one of the cases and was out on bail.

Goel said Harpreet Singh, alias Peeta, was also booked in murder cases and Vijay Sahota was facing three criminal cases, including one under Section 307 of the IPC.

He said all three gangsters were wanted in Constable Kuldeep Bajwa murder case. Nine weapons were recovered from their possession after the encounter, Goel added.

Another police official on the condition of anonymity said how a criminal, who was facing four murder cases, could be granted bail by the court.