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Home / Punjab / Out of rehab, youths to monitor Punjab's de-addiction, wellness centres

Out of rehab, youths to monitor Punjab's de-addiction, wellness centres

They will be included in boards set up to keep a watch on de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across the state

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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There are 213 de-addiction and 90 rehab centres in the state. File
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Youngsters who have overcome their drug addiction or mental health issues will soon be given a policy-making role. They will be included in boards set up to keep a watch on de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across the state.

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Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the government was strengthening State Mental Health Authority by forming district-level boards comprising non-official members, including mental health experts, psychiatrists and counsellors.

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“The board members will also include youth who have overcome addiction (known as ‘Soormas’) and mental health issues,” he said.

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The boards will regulate mental health clinics and rehabilitation centres in the districts and will be involved in granting affiliation and recognition to mental health facilities. Its members will also provide a forum for patients to lodge complaints.

Singh said there were 213 de-addiction centres, 90 rehabilitation centres and 547 Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres where addicts can receive treatment.

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Besides, the government has set up OOAT centres in 19 jails as well as de-addiction-cum-wellness centres in another 10.

“We are making yet another attempt to de-addict people in their own homes as part of the Community Bridge Programme, under which addicts can call Tele MANAS - 14416 for counselling and medicines will be delivered at their homes,” he added.

Notably, data shared by the State Health Agency (SHA) showed that more than 75 per cent of beneficiaries who received mental health treatment under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana were aged between 18 and 45 years.

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