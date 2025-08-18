Out on bail, rape convict attacks survivor, husband

A man convicted in a rape case and sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a Faridkot court has been booked for allegedly attacking the survivor and her husband after “forcibly entering” their home.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Jagdeep Singh, was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court last year after he challenged the lower court order there.

The Faridkot Sessions Court had awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and had imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on him in March 2022.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Jagdeep and his associate Lakhwinder Singh “forcibly entered” the rape survivor’s house and attacked them.

Jagdeep allegedly used a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting injuries on the complainant’s left shoulders and face, while threatening the couple with dire consequences for not withdrawing the rape case.