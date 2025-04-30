Out on parole, double murder convict kills 2 more, held from Gujarat

The accused Harwinder Singh, alias Pinder. facing life imprisonment in the double murder case of DSP Balraj Gill and a woman violated the parole terms and four days before he was supposed to return to jail, committed another double murder and fled to Gujarat.

The accused was arrested from Lakadia village in Kutch district of Gujarat. The Gujarat police, acting on the tipoff of the Phagwara police, arrested the accused from an eatery where he was working.

On the night of February 1, 2012, DSP Balraj Singh Gill and a woman were murdered at a farmhouse in Golf Links on the Hambran road in Ludhiana. The police had succeeded in solving the case two months later. In the case, the police had arrested Harvinder Singh Pinda, a resident of Talwara, Haibowal Umesh Kadra, and Preetpal Singh. All were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case and were in jail.

Advertisement

As per information, on February 25, 2025, the accused had come out of the jail on parole and was supposed to return to jail on April 23, but he fled to Gujarat on April 19 after committing double murder of a lawyer and his woman friend in Phagwara. The Phagwara police had registered a case of kidnapping on April 19. Now the accused has reportedly confessed that he had killed lawyer and his woman friend. The Phagwara police is on the way to Phagwara from Gujarat along with the accused. The bodies of the double murder victims are yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana police officials said since the accused had jumped parole, the Ludhiana police would also arrest the accused officially after the Phagwara police concluded its probe in the double murder case.