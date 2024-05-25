Out to gain sympathy: Fatehgarh Sahib MP slams BJP’s allegations

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 24

Accusing BJP candidates of shedding crocodile’s tears on opposition by activists of farmers unions, Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Dr Amar Singh said saffron leaders had been negatively portraying incidents of peaceful demonstrations by farmers with intent to win sympathy of a section of society but people have understood Modi’s strategy to exploit opposition by farmers for crying foul.

Singh’s election campaign of received a shot in arm as office-bearers and activists of various industrial groups, youth clubs and sports organisations announced to support him during a spree of meetings held at various places in Amargarh Assembly constituency.

Amar Singh was accompanied by president of Indian Overseas Congress Kamal Dhaliwal, member of Election Coordination Committee Congress and block Congress president Deepak Sharma and sarpanch Rupinder Kanganwal during inauguration of an election office here.

The sitting MP assured that he would fetch at least one industrial hub in each Assembly segment if elected to the Parliament.

