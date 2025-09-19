DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Outflow from Bhakra to rise as water level closer to danger mark

Outflow from Bhakra to rise as water level closer to danger mark

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Bhakra Dam. File
The authorities have decided to increase the outflow from the Bhakra Dam by 5,000 cusecs from tomorrow after the water level there rose to 1,677 feet, which is just three feet below the danger mark.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) here on Thursday.

As of now, 40,000 cusec water is being released from the dam. Sources said the inflow at the dam was 54,000 cusecs on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Pong Dam continues to be above the danger mark (1,390 feet). The water level in the dam was 1,394.88 feet in the morning, with 37,248 cusecs inflow and 59,845 cusecs outflow.

The swollen Beas had wreaked havoc in over 100 villages in Kapurthala, submerging crops on thousands of acres and damaging property worth hundreds of crores.

This year, the Pong Dam witnessed unprecedented inflows during the August-September period, touching 2.25 lakh cusecs, with the outflow being maintained at 1 lakh cusecs for several days to discharge excess water.

