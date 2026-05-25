Over 10 kg heroin seized near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka

A day after the recovery of 28 kg heroin in Ferozepur district, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered another consignment of 10.950 kg heroin from the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district on Sunday.

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According to official sources, farmer Teja Ram, accompanied by a BSF jawan, had gone beyond the fencing near Prabhat Singh Wala village in Jalalabad subdivision for crop management work. During the visit, they spotted a white bag lying in the field of another farmer, Mahavir Prasad, near the Indo-Pak international border.

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BSF Assistant Commandant Mukesh Kumar informed the police about the suspicious bag. Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said that during the search operation, the police recovered 20 packets of heroin weighing 10.950 kg from the bag.

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An unidentified person has been booked under Sections 21©, 23, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Sadar police station in Jalalabad.

The SSP said the possibility of the consignment being pushed from the neighbouring country during the ongoing municipal elections in Punjab to disturb the electoral process could not be ruled out.

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Police suspect that the consignment may have been dropped by a drone from the Pakistan side.

Further investigations are under way to trace the backward and forward links of the smuggling network.