Over 10K participate in Abohar marathon

Over 10,000 runners participated in a marathon aimed at creating awareness against drugs. The Jakhar Trust organised the sixth edition of the marathon as part of the “Nashon se Door, Khelon ki Aur” campaign launched by IFFCO’s former chairman Surinder Jakhar nearly two decades ago.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, after flagging off the marathon, himself participated in the 10 km event to boost the morale of the runners. He earlier led the “Apna Abohar, Apni Abha” volunteers in cleaning the venue.

Rudrashree, great granddaughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha Speaker Bal Ram Jakhar presented medals to the winners, who were awarded Rs 1.7 lakh prize money in total

The marathon had 5 km, 10 km and 21 km categories open for children, youth and senior citizens. It began from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk and ended at Abha Stadium after passing through Hanumangarh Road and City Bypass.