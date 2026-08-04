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Home / Punjab / Over 20 lakh voters in Punjab dropped from draft rolls in first phase of SIR

Over 20 lakh voters in Punjab dropped from draft rolls in first phase of SIR

They were categorised as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate in the first phase of SIR

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:08 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Nearly 10 per cent of voters in Punjab — 20.69 lakh to be precise — will not feature in the draft electoral rolls after being categorised as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate in the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The first phase, during which enumerators conducted a house-to-house survey of all registered voters and mapped them with the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR in 2003, concluded yesterday. Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra said that apart from these, the forms of 12 lakh voters could not be mapped with the 2003 rolls.

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“We will issue them a notice and they will be asked to get their votes registered by submitting relevant documents,” she said. Claims and objections for inclusions or corrections can be filed from August 13 to September 12.

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Mitra also said the number of polling booths has increased from 24,453 to 25,332 following the enumeration phase.

Of the total electoral roll of 2.14 crore, forms of 1.94 crore voters have been collected and digitised during the 40-day enumeration process.

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