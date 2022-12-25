Over 20 nabbed in Op Eagle

Chandigarh, December 24
The special operation, “OPS Eagle”, conducted by the Punjab Police on Friday led to the arrest of at least 20 persons and one proclaimed offender. The operation to search and round up suspicious persons for verifying their identity at public places such as railway stations and bus stands was conducted on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav.
ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 22 FIRs were registered during the operation and Rs 6 lakh in cash, one weapon, 277.45-gm heroin, 4,880 intoxicating tablets, 41 bottles of liquor, 2.75-kg opium and 77.5-kg poppy husk were seized across the state.
500 nakas put up
Checking at 110 railways stations and 153 bus stands was carried out under the supervision of SP-rank officers and over 500 nakas were put up under the supervision of DSPs. —Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order)
He said, “Checking at 110 railways stations and 153 bus stands was carried out under the supervision of SP-rank officers and over 500 nakas were put up under the supervision of DSPs in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public. Over 5,000 police personnel were deputed at for the operation.”
During the operation, as many as 14,366 suspects were examined, along with 13,021 two-wheelers and 8,929 four-wheelers were checked at nakas.
A total of 181 vehicles were impounded and 1,671 challans were issued to violators.
The operation was conducted from 11 am to 4 pm across the state and ADGP, IGP and DIG-rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each police district to personally supervise the operation.
Shukla said such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters was wiped out from the state.
