Over 21K jobs provided in 8 months: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, November 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said in a first, the state government had handed over appointment letters to more than 21,000 youth in merely eight months.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering while handing over appointment letters to 603 newly selected employees, including 476 clerks, 68 Junior Engineers (Electrical) and 59 Junior Engineers (Sub-station) in the PSPCL here at Municipal Bhawan.

Asserting that the massive drive reflected commitment of his government to welfare of youth, he said for the first time in history of the country any state government had provided so many government jobs to youth in first eight months of its tenure.