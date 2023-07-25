Over 250 dengue cases, one death reported

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

Even as floodwater has started receding from most of the flood-affected areas of the state, the reporting of high larval indices from several districts has become a matter of concern for the Health Department.

According to sources in the department, high mosquito breeding and larval indices have been reported from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Ropar and Mohali districts.

Dr Arshdeep Kaur, State Programme Officer, National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control, said a total of 6.5 lakh houses and 14.98 lakh containers have been checked for larval breeding so far, adding that breeding has been reported in 4,591 houses and 5,584 containers.

Around 6,000 tests have been done for dengue, of which 258 were found positive. The state has also reported one dengue-related death. Bathinda district is worst affected, with 70 cases, followed by Ferozepur with 31, Kapurthala with 23 and Hoshiarpur and Sangrur at 22 each.

The department has hired 855 breeding checkers in all districts of the state for a sustained campaign against the spread of dengue.

Dr Kaur said insecticides and larvicides have been procured in sufficient amounts and are being distributed at the affected districts.

