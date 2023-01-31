Over 26K govt jobs provided in record time: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state has set a new record by providing government jobs to 26,074 youngsters on merit basis.

While handing over appointment letters to 188 junior engineers, the CM said the youths were being empowered with government jobs. He added that 26,074 jobs had been provided within 10 months of forming the government in a transparent manner and this would channelise the energy of youngsters in a positive direction.

Rs 27K cr investment Entrepreneurs and industrialists are ready to invest Rs 27,000 crore in the state. This will create lakhs of jobs for youths. —Bhagwant Mann, CM

“While other parties make promises ahead of the polls, AAP gave guarantees to the masses,” said Mann, adding that all the guarantees, were being fulfilled.

The CM said the state government had fulfilled the guarantee of giving 300 units of free electricity per month from July 1, 2022, and 87 per cent of the households received zero bill in December 2022.

He added that the government has opened 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics and data of every patient was being maintained online to provide better treatment.

He said the opposition parties were even criticising this pro-people initiative as they were vary of prosperity of the state and no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause.

The CM added that schools of eminence would ensure holistic development of the students, who would be taught as per their interest.

“Successive governments have plundered the wealth of Punjab. My government is duty bound to put the perpetrators of this heinous crime behind the bars,” he said.

Mann added that due to the efforts of the AAP government, entrepreneurs and industrialists were ready to invest Rs 27,000 crore in the state, thus creating lakhs of jobs for youths.

In a landmark decision, the state government has decided to deliver old-age pension to the beneficiaries at their doorstep, said the CM.

