Over 29,000 jobs given on merit: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Reiterating that honesty and transparency are the pillars the state government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said 29,237 youth had been provided jobs, completely on the basis of merit.

The CM, while addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to 144 youth in various cadres of Bureau of Investigation in Punjab Police, congratulated the youth for becoming an integral part of the government, adding that for the first time civilians had been included in the Punjab Police, as it was the need of the hour.

He said that to overcome major challenges faced by society today, it is imperative that the Police force is updated as per requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology. Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that Punjab Police is the best force across the country.

The Chief Minister said that the newly recruited 144 hi-tech youth will act behind the curtains to nail the culprits who had committed crime.