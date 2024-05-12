Over Rs 3 crore fine imposed by Lok Adalats

Malerkotla, May 11
Roopa Dhaliwal, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Malerkotla, said on Saturday that fines amounting to Rs 3,51,30,640 were imposed during Lok Adalats held as a part of National Lok Adalat program.
In all, 1,465 out of 1,776 cases were resolved by five Benches at the Court Complex and 1,279 cases were resolved at tehsil-level Lok Adalat.
