Over 300 booked for attack on Congress leader

The police here have booked over 300 persons, including five identified ones, for an attack on Congress leader Ashu Bangar and a woman candidate for the MC polls in Mudki. This comes following a protest by hundereds of Congress workers on Saturday after the alleged incident, in which Bangar was left Injured.

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Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had also joined the protest late last evening, accusing the police of shielding the culprits.

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Those named in the FIR are Lakha Singh, Gurbhej Singh, Amrik Singh, Mani and Rajwinder Singh. Three hundred unidentified people have also been booked in the case.

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Following the registration of the FIR, the Congress dharna was lifted in early hours on Sunday.