Punjab

Over 3,700 candidates sit for medical officer exam, 12% absent

Examination was conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Tuesday
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 09:28 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Over 500 in total, were absent from the examination.  Photo for representation only.
Out of more than 4,300 applicants who had applied for 1,000 posts of medical officers (MBBS doctors), a total of 3,787 candidates appeared for the recruitment examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Tuesday.

This means nearly 12 per cent of the applicants, over 500 in total, were absent from the examination. 

The examination was organised at 16 designated centres across the state to ensure accessibility and uniform conditions for all candidates.

According to a senior BFUHS official, comprehensive arrangements were made to ensure a smooth, fair, and secure examination process. “All necessary protocols and security measures were followed to maintain the integrity of the recruitment process,” the official said.

Notably, this recruitment drive is considered the largest in decades, with the written test held on June 3. The applications for the posts were invited between April 25 and May 22.

The recruitment drive comes at a critical time, as many health centres – particularly in rural areas – are currently operating without even a single regular doctor.

