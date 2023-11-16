Over 37K jobs created: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab claimed that this Diwali, over 50,000 families in the state benefited due to the policies undertaken by the Bhagwant Mann led government.

Addressing the mediapersons here on Wednesday, AAP spokesperson Ahbaab Grewal said in the last 18 months, the state government has given over 37 thousand government jobs. Apart from this, 12,000 contractual employees have been regularised. By December 31, 2023, about 9,000 more employees will be regularised, he added.

Talking about investments, Grewal said investments worth Rs 56 thousand crore have been made in the state in 18 months. These investments would generate about 3 lakh jobs, he claimed.

