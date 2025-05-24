Over 4.81 lakh cases settled, Rs 617 crore awarded in Punjab Lok Adalat

Amidst the weekend rush of litigants, a middle-aged man in a faded shirt, his shoulder wrapped in a makeshift sling, stepped out of the District Court complex in Ropar. A vague sense of relief crossed his face as he tightly clutched a crumpled paper—settlement of a long-pending loan dispute with a bank. The small crowd outside barely noticed, but for him, the moment was significant. Years of legal wrangling had finally ended—not in a courtroom battle, but in a Lok Adalat Bench.

Organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority and led by Justice Deepak Sibal, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat saw nearly 5.50 lakh cases taken up across the State. Of these, no less than 4, 81, 324 cases were disposed of, with settlement awards worth over Rs 617 crore passed in a single day.

The event witnessed active participation of banks, insurance companies, government departments, and the general public. A total of 442 benches were constituted across districts and sub-divisions in Punjab. The scale of resolutions marked a significant increase compared to the previous Lok Adalat held in March, where 3.66 lakh cases were settled.

Justice Sibal commended the efforts of judicial officers, District Legal Services Authorities, and volunteers by asserting observing that “The Lok Adalats are testament to the idea that justice should not be delayed or adversarial. It is heartening to see the people of Punjab embrace this collaborative mode of justice delivery.”

The Punjab State Legal Services Authority also extended its gratitude to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, judicial officers, Bar members, police, and civil administration for their support in making the event a success.