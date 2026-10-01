Over 47,000 challans issued in three months across Moga, Muktsar and Faridkot

The Faridkot Range police have issued 47,607 challans for traffic violations in Moga, Muktsar Sahib and Faridkot districts since July 1, as part of a special drive to streamline traffic and curb the misuse of vehicles by anti-social elements.

The police said the drive is not limited to issuing challans.

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Traffic wings in the three districts have been holding seminars and camps to sensitise the public, schoolchildren and drivers, conveying that human life is precious and should not be lost by flouting traffic rules.

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Vehicles fitted with unauthorised black films, red or blue blinkers, police sirens, extra lights, LED bars and silencers that produce firecracker-like sounds on motorcycles were fined, and the illegal fittings were removed on the spot. Action was also taken against vehicles without high-security registration plates, unregistered vehicles, those with broken number plates, speeding, driving without helmets or seat belts, overloaded vehicles and drunk driving. Drivers were told to complete their documents and follow the rules.

District-wise, Moga accounted for the most challans at 20,820 (6,292 in July, 7,753 in August and 6,775 in September). Muktsar followed with 17,570 (5,699, 5,730 and 6,141), while Faridkot recorded 9,217 (2,951, 3,578 and 2,688).

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Across the three districts, 634 challans were issued for unauthorised red or blue beacons and extra lights, 34 for police sirens, 19 for search lights and 95 for LED bars. Another 1,306 were for black films, and 266 for vehicles lacking high-security plates or number plates. A total of 146 vehicles were impounded, while 45,107 challans fell under other offences.

Faridkot district recorded the highest number of challans for beacons and extra lights (418) and all 95 LED bar cases. Moga led in black film cases (735), while Muktsar accounted for 93 of the 146 impounded vehicles, all in September.