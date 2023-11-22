Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Security agencies seized over 5 kg narcotics near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector in Punjab on Wednesday morning.

Based on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police near Attari village.

A black coloured bag containing five smaller packets containing 5.290 kg heroin was found from the fields adjacent to the village, a BSF officer said.

Yesterday, the BSF had intercepted a Pakistani drone in the same sector and recovered a plastic container with 565 gm heroin.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police